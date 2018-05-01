Vinton DIANE BOISVERT 819-921-5296

I just celebrated my 65th birthday and my retirement last week. My boss, Rosalie Bouchard and staff at Centre Intervalle in Fort Coulonge took me out to Spruceholme Inn for supper for my retirement party. They surprised me with a wonderful gift of a new computer. Now I’ll have to really learn how to maneuver on that. I would like to thank Rosalee and all the staff for such a nice send-off. Retirement is both scary and relieving if you know what I mean. My body is telling me to slow down but my mind is telling me to get up and go.

With the money I received from different people I bought myself a wireless printer for the computer and a wireless speaker to hook up to my phone. Once I got it set up I couldn’t believe how much better the sound was I am very happy that I decided to purchase it. I’m actually starting to get into this new technology, however frustrating it is, but with the help of all my friends and their patience I’m starting to master it.

