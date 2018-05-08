Vinton DIANE BOISVERT 819-921-5296

There will be a Mother’s Day luncheon and bake sale at the Masonic Hall in Shawville on Friday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. They will be serving homemade soup and sandwiches and an assortment of desserts with tea and coffee. The proceeds are going to the organization which helps spay and neuter animals called Animal Aid Pontiac. By attending you not only get a nice meal but you’re helping out a great cause.

I would like to send a birthday wish to Felena Kensley, Hunter Beauregard, Jason Gravelle and Matthew Hearty on May 10, T.J. Vibert on May 13, Chummer Frost on May 14, Danny Lepack Sr., Richard Lepack, Barbara Kluke, Yola Lepine and Wayne McCoshen all on May 15.

