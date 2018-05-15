Vinton DIANE BOISVERT 819-921-5296

We will be having a yard sale on May 19 and May 20 between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m. along Church Road. Many families are participating and the signs will be marked on their own yards. Anyone wishing to participate is welcome to join in because the more, the merrier. I personally will be having a bake sale also.

To start off my retirement I drove to Oshawa, Ont. and visited with my cousin Bob Mayhew and his girlfriend Rachel. I arrived around 4 p.m. on Friday, just before the wind storm hit and by 7 p.m. Bobby, who works for Hydro One was called out to work. He had to work 16 hours on Saturday and Sunday so I never got to see him too much.

Then I drove to Port Carling, Ont. to visit with my grandchildren for a week. They were at school all day and Carl was at work so I did a lot of cooking for them. I also managed to wash all the windows which was a gigantic job because the house has got more windows and doors than walls.

This article is available only to subscribers to THE EQUITY (home delivery or online) who have registered for the News Alerts Service. If you have already registered for THE EQUITY’s News Alerts Service, please log in here. If you wish to register for the News Alerts Service, you may register below. (For online subscribers please use the same email address used for your online subscription.)

Existing Users Log In Email Password Remember Me