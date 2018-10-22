Vinton DIANE BOISVERT 819-921-5296

On our way back from Vancouver Island Norma and I saw a whale while we were on the ferry from Nanaimo to Vancouver. It was quite a distance off but at least I got to see one. Then we stopped in Surrey to visit Merrick and Darlene who were packed up and ready to leave BC to go move to Nova Scotia. They were staying at this elderly couple’s place and when we got there this couple insisted we stay for Thanksgiving dinner, although they had never seen them before. They had their entire family and welcomed David and Lynn, Rick and Marcia and Norma and I for supper. The next thing you knew there were 18 of us there for supper. They had a wonderful sit down meal with everyone at one table. It was fantastic. I could not believe the hospitality and friendliness of these people. My trip is getting better and better every day.

