Vinton: DIANE BOISVERT 819-921-5296 news@theequity.ca

On Feb. 7, Ricky Lepack and his wife Marthe Drolet lost their entire house due to a fire. A lot of you may remember the house as the old schoolhouse in Vinton. Rick and Marthe have five children and the two youngest girls are special needs children. Also living with them was their oldest son’s girlfriend and two of their nephews who work with Rick. So altogether there were 10 people that lost their home and all of their belongings.

A benefit party will be held for them at Spruceholme on March 4. See the coming events ad in The Equity for more information. Thank goodness no one got hurt but nevertheless it was a horrendous fire.

Please help support the Lepack family in their hour of need. They had a bit of help from a fundraiser on Friday night at the Baie Inn and their nieces collected money for them in the Barry’s Bay area.

