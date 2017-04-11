Vinton DIANE BOISVERT 819-921-5296 news@theequity.ca

It sure is nice to see all the snow melting so quickly although it does make floods in and around the countryside including my basement but I’m willing to put up with a little bit of flooding in the basement just to see that snow go away. I love winter but I also love to see it go and smell the fresh spring air. It’s nice to see the geese flying back and the robins picking worms out of the garden and the budding of the trees.

