Vinton DIANE BOISVERT 819-921-5296 news@theequity.ca

I saw my first hummingbird on May 11 when he returned to my kitchen window looking for the feeder. I quickly made up a batch of sugar and water and got the feeder set up outside. He was very happy that I did because it’s been so cold at night.

Please do not feed the hummingbirds with any food colouring in the water.

