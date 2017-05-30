Vinton DIANE BOISVERT 819-921-5296 news@theequity.ca

I would like to send out my deepest sympathy to Yola Lepine on the passing of her husband Clifford on May 22. Also to Clifford’s children Sophie and Shawn and to all of his family and friends.

May flowers are just about done but the lilacs are in full bloom and they give off the most aromatic scents. I just planted my canna lilies and calla lilies and pulled the weeds out of the flowerbeds. What a job fighting off black flies and mosquitoes. There is no good time to get the job done because they seem to be out at all hours.

