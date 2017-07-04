Vinton DIANE BOISVERT 819-921-5296 news@theequity.ca

I would like to express my deepest sympathy to the family of Allan Pepin who passed away on June 30. Many of you would remember Allan when he worked for the Hostess Chip company. He always had a great smile and loved to tell stories. He will be missed by all his family and friends and neighbours.

My sister Norma and her dog Molly finally arrived on June 19 and after a brief visit with me we went to Otter Lake where we were invited to our aunt Betty and Gilbert Sparling’s for supper. Heather Boyd also came and we had a great visit with everyone.

The next day Norma was on a mission to find and purchase her graduating year yearbook, which was 1967 from the Pontiac High School.

