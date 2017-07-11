Vinton DIANE BOISVERT 819-921-5296 news@theequity.ca

July 3 was the first sunny day we’ve had in weeks and by 3 p.m. the grass was dry enough to mow so I started cutting the grass. All was good until I tried mowing on the north side of my garden. Yes, I should have checked all over first but I didn’t. My riding lawn mower got bogged down in the mud and I could not go forward or backwards. The back wheel dug a hole about eight inches deep and I was stuck.

I tried putting planks under the wheels but it was really sucked in so I had to call Jerry Pepin over to help me. He just used old-fashioned man power and lifted the tractor out of the hole and got me mobile again. Thank goodness for great neighbours. When I checked it out I couldn’t even mow the grass with my push lawn mower because the ground was floating in water.

This article is available only to subscribers to THE EQUITY (home delivery or online) who have registered for the News Alerts Service.

If you have already registered for THE EQUITY’s News Alerts Service, please log in here.

If you wish to register for the News Alerts Service, you may register below. (For online subscribers please use the same email address used for your online subscription.)

Existing Users Log In Email Password Remember Me