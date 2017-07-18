Vinton DIANE BOISVERT 819-921-5296 news@theequity.ca

I would like to send out my deepest sympathy to the family of Genevieve Cahill née McCart, who passed away July 13 at the age of 94. She was the late wife of Eric Cahill. Predeceased by her three children Bernard (Margaret Dempsey), Lynda (Robert Sloan) and Maureen.

The fires in British Columbia are getting extremely close to my family who live in Chilliwack and another one who lives in Hope. There is a fire at the moment near Harrison Hot Springs which is only a few miles from them.

