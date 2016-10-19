Vinton DIANE BOISVERT 819-921-5296 news@theequity.ca

This weekend, I went to visit Anna and Emile Mayhew in their new seniors’ apartment in Aylmer, Que. It is a really nice location and the staff are really attentive but it will take some getting used to for them. I also went to Rick and Pauline Mayhew’s to show Pauline how to make apple jelly. We made two different batches and then they picked some wild grapes for me to take home.

This article is available only to subscribers to THE EQUITY (home delivery or online) who have registered for the News Alerts Service.

If you have already registered for THE EQUITY’s News Alerts Service, please log in here.

If you wish to register for the News Alerts Service, you may register below. (For online subscribers please use the same email address used for your online subscription.)

Existing Users Log In Email Password Remember Me