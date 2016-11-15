Vinton DIANE BOISVERT 819-921-5296 news@theequity.ca

We were shocked and saddened to hear the bad news about the sudden death of Paul Jones on Nov. 7. We would like to express our deepest sympathy to his family and friends.

The deer hunt is over for another year so there are many unhappy hunters out there who didn’t have any luck. I do know that there were many successful hunters congratulations to you all.

