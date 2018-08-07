Vinton DIANE BOISVERT 819-921-5296 news@theequity.ca

I have been so busy since my retirement. My second cousin, Elaine Burke, and I went on a week long road trip. We first visited with her daughter Louise Racine and son-in-law, Steve near Peterborough and spent the night.

The next day we drove to Newcastle and visited with Eveline and Donald Mayhew who would be Elaine’s first cousins and my third. I had never met them before and they were both so hospitable. We played cards and enjoyed a great visit.

The next day we drove to Hanover where my aunt Francis and uncle Roy Mayhew live. When we arrived, Roy was sitting in his little electric car on the front lawn in the heat, all by himself. He looked like a giant lawn ornament. We told him that we thought Fran had put him out there, hoping that someone would take him. He just laughed and said he loved sitting in the sun.

This article is available only to subscribers to THE EQUITY (home delivery or online) who have registered for the News Alerts Service. If you have already registered for THE EQUITY’s News Alerts Service, please log in here. If you wish to register for the News Alerts Service, you may register below. (For online subscribers please use the same email address used for your online subscription.)

Existing Users Log In Email Password Remember Me