Vinton: Diane Boisvert (June 2)

Happy birthday wishes go out to Suzanne Ladouceur and Bobby Ostrom on June 2; to Jason Pepin on June 3; to Blair Frost on June 6; to Susan Hearty, Sheila Line, Robert Hearty, Rowan Hill and John Thomas Wrinn all on June 7. Happy anniversary wishes go out to . . .

FREE ACCESS FOR EQUITY SUBSCRIBERS

This article is available free to all subscribers to The Equity. If you are a subscriber, please enter your email address and password below.

SET UP YOUR ONLINE ACCOUNT

If you are a subscriber but have not yet set up your online account, please contact Liz Draper at liz@theequity.ca to do so.

HOW TO BECOME A SUBSCRIBER

To become a subscriber to The Equity, please use our Subscribe page or contact liz@theequity.ca