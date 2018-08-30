DIANE BOISVERT 819-921-5296

This past weekend I went to Port Carling, Ont. and spend the weekend with my daughter Shelly and her husband Carl and the grandchildren Tao and Corben. Tao came back with me to spend a week here before school starts.

I’d like to send a get well wishes to Doug Hodgins who is a patient in the Shawville Hospital. Hope you’re out in time for the Shawville Fair Doug.

