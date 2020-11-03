Virtual golf, playground upgrades among FRR beneficiaries

STEPHEN RICCIO
SHAWVILLE Nov. 4, 2020
During the Oct. 21 MRC council meeting, economic development director Cyndy Phillips announced that 13 non-profit organizations throughout the MRC would receive grants from the FRR program for various projects. In total, $426,726.33 was awarded through the fund.
FREE ACCESS FOR EQUITY SUBSCRIBERS
This article is available free to all subscribers to The Equity. If you are a subscriber, please enter your email address and password below.
SET UP YOUR ONLINE ACCOUNT
If you are a subscriber but have not yet set up your online account, please contact Liz Draper at liz@theequity.ca to do so.
HOW TO BECOME A SUBSCRIBER
To become a subscriber to The Equity, please use our Subscribe page or contact liz@theequity.ca