Walking a new way

My Christmas cactus has been looking sickly for months. Actually up until just a few days ago, I thought, it’s dying. Leaves fell off on the floor until there was hardly anything left. I tried a lot of things through the fall, to no avail then gave up. Today, I noticed a light green section protruding out of one of its shoots. Growth means life. I’m happy.

Like a plant, if in our faith walk we are not growing, it is an indicator that there is something seriously wrong. And it is critical.

