Waltham: Helen Perry

Dear readers, we suddenly find ourselves in a world-wide Covid-19 virus pandemic. Our health professionals and governments are telling us that our daily lives are going to be disrupted. We are being urged to take precautions to help prevent the unnecessary spread of this new virus. It may seem frightening, but actually the spread of viruses has been going on for a very long time. The World Health Organization (WHO) has given us some practical steps to prevent unnecessary spread and protect ourselves and our neighbours. First and foremost, hand washing with soap and warm water. This can greatly reduce our possibility of contracting the virus, and becoming infected.

Secondly, social distancing. This requires us to change our behavior a little and its going to take a little getting used to. We have been trained from a very early age to be sociable. We admire individuals who are friendly and engaging. Social distancing may seem contrary to that culture and therefore difficult for us to accept. If however, we think of keeping our distance, not shaking hands and not gathering in crowds as a way of showing our respect and our affection for everyone, then it may be easier to adjust to our current circumstances.

I am no expert on viruses, but from all the information and history of the spread of such viruses, most health professionals are telling us that this situation will not go on forever. If this is so, then we can look upon this experience as temporary and can eventually emerge from this pandemic. It may even prove to be an eye opener that may lead us to a higher state of readiness for some future pandemics or natural disasters.

At this moment, it is up to each of us to do our part and follow the directions of our health experts. Please reach out to the elderly who may need food and supplies picked up during this difficult time. A famous Persian poet once wrote the following words, “This too shall pass.”

Our heartfelt sympathy, thoughts and prayers are with Joanne and the Berrigan families on the sudden, tragic passing of her sister, Sister Elizabeth (Betty) Berrigan. She was in her 67th year of religious life as a Sister of St. Joseph.

We were saddened to hear of the horrific car accident that claimed the lives of two young people in the Pontiac and severely injured a sister, a mother and her two young children. Our heartfelt sympathy, thoughts and prayers go out to the Vibert and Marion families in the sudden passing of Todd Cecil Bernard Vibert Jr. (T.J.) and Karine Marion. It is so sad, that two young lives were taken away with so much life ahead of them and a promising future. We also send our prayers to the injured, as they recover.

On Sunday afternoon, there was a very successful fundraiser for Waltham resident Lynn Lajoie, who is battling stage 4 cancer. It was held at the Wal-tham Town Hall. There was a euchre tournament, a silent auction, 50/50 and a ham and bean supper.

Belated birthday wishes and love are extended to our godson Patrick Pilon of Ottawa, who celebrated the big 40 on March 15.