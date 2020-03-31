Waltham: Helen Perry

Greetings dear readers, and may this day hold joy and hope for you and yours. In spite of social distancing, we are all still here and in many ways reaching out to friends and neighbours.

Sure we need to continue to respect the need to isolate, and follow good hygiene practices, but phone calling our friends and staying in touch by email and Facebook are surely a great blessing of our times.

Many of my neighbours are going all out on spring house cleaning. On every nice day, you see couples out for a walk and greeting one and other at a discrete distance.

We are all so happy to see each other and know that we are ok. At some future date, we will look back at this pandemic and marvel at how our society has adapted to the situation and then moved on.

We were saddened to hear of the passing of Larry’s cousin Louis Ethier of Gatineau. He was the beloved husband of Caroline Dupuis.

Our thoughts and prayers are with Caroline, family and friends at this sad time. Louis always made sure to keep in contact with his cousins and relatives. This was very important to him.

Our heartfelt sympathy, thoughts and prayer are with Pierrette Mainville (nee Chaput), family and friends of Chapeau in the recent passing of her beloved husband Edmond Mainville.

Our heartfelt sympathy, thoughts and prayers are with the Hill and Venne families in the recent passing of Helen Hill (nee Venne) of Pembroke. She was the beloved wife of the late Jack Hill.

Warm birthday wishes are extended to Gerry Perry and Carolyn Pharand, who are celebrating their birthdays April 3. May you both have a wonderful birthday.

Birthday wishes and lots of love are extended to our dearest Rhonda, who is celebrating her birthday on April 5. Enjoy your special day Rhonda, and may the coming year be filled with God’s richest blessings of love, peace and joy.

Warm birthday wishes are extended to Brenda Landry Chaput and Linda Landry- Souliere, who are celebrating their birthday April 6. Enjoy your special day girls.