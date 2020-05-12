Waltham: Helen Perry

The Diocese of Pembroke and Our Lady of Perpetual Help church in Waltham are pleased to welcome our newly appointed Bishop, His Excellency the Most Reverend Guy Desrochers, C.Ss.R. Bishop Desrochers, a priest of the Redemptorist Province of Ste-Anne-de-Beaupré, has been serving as the Auxiliary Bishop of Alexandria-Cornwall. The congregation is looking forward to meeting and greeting our new Bishop.

I hope that every mom enjoyed Mother’s Day despite physical distancing. I truly had a wonderful day.

Our heartfelt sympathy, thoughts and prayers are with the McDonald family of Chapeau in the recent passing of Theresa McDonald (nee Fleury) of Chapeau. She was the dearly loved wife of the late Wilbert McDonald.

Congratulations and best wishes are extended to Kayla (Soucie) and Nick Moreau, on the birth of their beautiful daughter, who was born on May 5. She weighed in at 7.1 lbs and measured 19 inches. Big brother Jaxson, is tickled pink to have a new little play mate.

Birthday wishes and lots of love are wished to our dear Mark, who is celebrating his birthday on May 15. May the coming year be blessed with health, happiness, love, peace and joy.

Birthday wishes and love are extended to my brother-in-law Jim Quenneville, of Cornwall, who is celebrating a birthday on May 16. We hope that you havea good one Jim.