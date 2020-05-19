Waltham: Helen Perry

I hope that everyone enjoyed the beautiful weather on the Victoria long weekend and observed physical distancing.

The Municipality of Waltham and the Waltham Fire Department would like to remind everyone that much of west Quebec is under a complete open fire ban. There has been some confusion on this matter, as the province of Ontario does not follow the same regulations as the province of Quebec. SOPFEU has placed this complete open fire ban on our region because of an expected shortage of human resources to deal with forest fires this year.

This is partly due to the covid-19 pandemic. SOPFEU is forecasting that this total open fire ban will most likely remain in place for the remainder of the forest fire season. Included in this fire ban are fireworks, pyrotechnics, Chinese lanterns, etc.

Our heartfelt sympathy, thoughts and prayers are with the Stallberg - McCrea families in the recent passing of Jo-Ann Stallberg (nee McCrea).

She will be missed by her family, friends and former spouse Donald. She was a retired teacher of the Renfrew County District School Board, Vice President of the Ontario Public School Teachers Federation (OPSTF) and the first woman to sit on the Men’s Teacher Federation.

She also devoted her time as a volunteer of many tasks to the Petawawa Canadian Royal Legion.

Our heartfelt sympathy, thoughts and prayers are with Anne Durocher (nee Charbonneau) family and friends of Fort Coulogne in the recent passing of her dearly loved husband Raymond Durocher. Raymond was a former Mayor of Fort Cologne.

We were shocked and saddened to hear of the sudden passing of Shirley Baudette. She was the beloved wife of Allan Baudette, of L’Isle-aux-Allumettes. Our heartfelt sympathy, thoughts and prayers are with Allan, her two daughters, family and friends at this difficult time.

Warm birthday wishes are extended to Danny Bechamp of Barrhaven, Ont., who is celebrating his birthday on May 22 and to Lynne Bechamp, who is celebrating her birthday on May 23. We hope that you enjoyed your special day.

Have a good week everyone.