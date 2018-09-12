Waltham HELEN PERRY 819-689-2652

Heartfelt sympathy, thoughts and prayers are with the Sullivan family of St. Joseph in the recent passing of Joseph Sullivan.

Our heartfelt sympathy, thoughts and prayers are with the Lepine family of Chapeau, Que. in the recent passing of Alvin Lepine.

On Thursday, the birthday club met at the Waltham Station. The birthday girls this month were Roseann Rochon, Theresa Harkins and Betty Allard. Everyone enjoyed socializing, a tasty lunch and birthday cake.

