Waltham HELEN PERRY 819-689-2652

On Sunday morning, a 50th wedding anniversary mass was celebrated in honour of Anne and Gerry Dagenais. Fr. Justin Bertrand officiated the mass. It was very meaningful, as their children Jennifer, Sherry and Robbie played the violin before mass and after communion. Their grandchildren participated in the liturgy, as they read the readings, the petitions and carried up the offerings. Congratulations Anne and Gerry as you celebrate this great milestone.

Belated anniversary wishes and love are extended to my brother Brian and his wife Lisa who celebrated their 23rd wedding anniversary on Oct. 14. May you share many more years of God’s richest blessings.

Our heartfelt sympathy is extended to Margaret Bissonnette of Pembroke in the recent passing of her dearly loved husband Terry. He was a retired teacher at Bishop Smith Catholic High School. Our thoughts and prayers are also with his children, grandchildren, family and friends.

Congratulations to Alex, our grandson and to all his teammates the Eastern Ontario Cobras Bantam Minor AA Hockey Team. They were in a tournament in Oshawa, Ont. this past weekend and defeated the Kingston Canadians in the final game.

Warm anniversary wishes are extended to Theresa and Barry Harkins who are celebrating a milestone wedding anniversary, 50 years on Oct. 18. May you share many more years of God’s richest blessings.

Birthday wishes and love are wished to Mary-Beth Goyette who is celebrating her birthday on Oct. 18. Enjoy your day Min.

Birthday wishes and love are extended to my sister-in-law Lisa who is celebrating her birthday on Oct. 20 and to my brother Brian who is celebrating his birthday on Oct. 23. All the best is wished to you both.

