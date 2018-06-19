Waltham HELEN PERRY 819-689-2652

Our heartfelt sympathy is with Marlyne Venasse (nee) Turner in the recent sudden passing of her beloved husband Miles Venasse. Our thoughts and prayers are also family and friends.

On Thursday, the Birthday Club met at the Waltham Station. Greta Masseau was the birthday girl this month. We enjoyed a tasty lunch and lovely birthday cake.

On Friday, Saturday evening and Sunday afternoon, CDE Dance Academy held its dance recital at Festival Hall in Pembroke. The dance routines were amazing. The little nursery students stole the show. Congratulations is extended to the dancers for all your hard work. Hats off to the teachers for their dedication and endless hours of teaching. Thank you to the parents and grandparents for their support in helping these young people pursue their talents.

