Waltham HELEN PERRY 819-689-2652

The weather is really fluctuating this winter. It was 3°C on Wednesday and on Friday it was -22°C and -33°C with the wind chill. They were sayings, on the radio that Ottawa was the coldest capital in the world on Friday.

Our heartfelt sympathy is with the families and friends of those who have lost loved ones in that terrible bus accident that occurred in Ottawa on Friday afternoon.

