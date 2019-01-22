Waltham HELEN PERRY 819-689-2652

We were saddened to hear of the passing of Jacqueline Amyotte (nee Desjardins), of Mansfield. She was the beloved wife of Paul Amyotte. Our thoughts and prayers are with her children Patrick, Adrien (Marilyn), Luc (Brittany), grandchildren Zack and Alek, family and friends at this time.

Anniversary wishes are wished to Amanda and Scott Romain, who are celebrating their 11th wedding anniversary on Jan. 25. May you share many more.

This article is available only to subscribers to THE EQUITY (home delivery or online) who have registered for the News Alerts Service. If you have already registered for THE EQUITY’s News Alerts Service, please log in here. If you wish to register for the News Alerts Service, you may register below. (For online subscribers please use the same email address used for your online subscription.)

Existing Users Log In Email Password Remember Me