Waltham HELEN PERRY 819-689-2652

On Thursday, the birthday club met at the Waltham Station for lunch. Those celebrating September birthdays were Roseann Rochon, Theresa Harkins and Betty Allard.

Charlie Ethier is celebrating a birthday today. All the best is wished to you Charlie.

Connie and Charlie Andrews are celebrating their anniversary on Sept. 25. All the best is wished to you both in the coming year.

I hope that everyone managed to get out and enjoy the beautiful weather on Sunday and Monday, some of the last lingering days of summer.

Karine Chenier is celebrating her birthday on Sept. 26. We hope that you enjoy your special day Karine.

As the cooler evenings gently glide across the valley all the early and familiar signs of the fall season are showing their presence. Squirrels are busy storing up food for winter, soft maple trees are among the first to display some brilliant colored leaves and residents of the valley once again prepare for the more demanding winter months ahead. Of all the seasons, I love autumn, the colours, the sense of harvesting the bounty of the farms and gardens, the change in activities and our focus on something new. Though the season seems brief we celebrate for some the return to school, parish suppers, Thanksgiving, hunting season and Halloween. But beyond this, there is a tranquil feeling of calm and accepting that summer has passed and life flows on in a familiar pattern. As we search for that favorite jacket, let us take in this awesome gift of the Canadian Autumn in the valley.

This article is available only to subscribers to THE EQUITY (home delivery or online) who have registered for the News Alerts Service.

If you have already registered for THE EQUITY’s News Alerts Service, please log in here.

If you wish to register for the News Alerts Service, you may register below. (For online subscribers please use the same email address used for your online subscription.)

Existing Users Log In Email Password Remember Me