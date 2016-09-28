Waltham HELEN PERRY 819-689-2652

On Saturday, Jodi, Mike Alex, Mikaela and Benjamin were up from Embrun. We celebrated Ben’s eighth birthday. In the evening we took in Alex’s hockey game in Cobden, Ont. Alex now plays for the Eastern Ontario Pee Wee Major AA Cobra Hockey Team. They won 5-0 against the Upper Ottawa Valley Aces.

Congratulations and best wishes are extended to Holly Godin and Dan Chartrand, who were married in Chapeau on Saturday. May you have many years of God’s richest blessings of love, peace and joy.

This article is available only to subscribers to THE EQUITY (home delivery or online) who have registered for the News Alerts Service.

If you have already registered for THE EQUITY’s News Alerts Service, please log in here.

If you wish to register for the News Alerts Service, you may register below. (For online subscribers please use the same email address used for your online subscription.)

Existing Users Log In Email Password Remember Me