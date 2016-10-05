Waltham HELEN PERRY 819-689-2652

We were saddened to hear of the passing of Wayne Campbell of Whitewater Region. He was the beloved husband of Carol and the dearly loved father of Aaron and Anne. Wayne had a great passion for science and he and Carol ran a science camp for 26 years. They were consultants for the Renfrew County Catholic District School Board and other activities around the community.

