Waltham HELEN PERRY 819-689-2652

As we prepare for Christmas and are busy with all the hustle and the bustle, let us take the time to reflect in this Advent Season on what is the true meaning of Christmas, the birth of Christ.

Get well wishes are extended to Adelard Vaillancourt who is in the hospital. Our thoughts and prayers are with him.

On Saturday evening, a surprise 70th birthday party was held in honor of Suzanne Marchand at the Waltham Station. Family and friends gathered to express their love and best wishes to Sue. Everyone enjoyed a tasty supper and a lovely cake.

Monday morning we had received our first, big snowfall of the season. They were calling for 25 cm. The roads were treacherous Sunday night. I cannot believe how quickly the weather has changed since Friday when it was sunny and 13. It really feels like winter.

Melanie Clouthier-Pilon of Dunrobin is celebrating a birthday on Nov. 25. May you have a lovely day Mel.

Warm birthday wishes are extended to my dear friend Georgette Beaubien who is celebrating her birthday on Nov. 28. Have a wonderful birthday Georgette.

My sister Susan Pilon, of Casselman is celebrating a birthday on Nov. 29. All the best of love and best wishes is sent to you Sue.

This article is available only to subscribers to THE EQUITY (home delivery or online) who have registered for the News Alerts Service.

If you have already registered for THE EQUITY’s News Alerts Service, please log in here.

If you wish to register for the News Alerts Service, you may register below. (For online subscribers please use the same email address used for your online subscription.)

Existing Users Log In Email Password Remember Me