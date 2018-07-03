Waltham HELEN PERRY 819-689-2652

The Pembroke Diocese, fellow clergy and the laity were saddened to hear of the passing of Father Howard Chabott. He was a kind and talented pastor. On occasion, Fr. Chabott would come and celebrate mass here in Waltham. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends at this sad time.

We were saddened to hear of the passing of Shayne Burnie, of Cornwall, nephew of Elizabeth Ethier. Shayne and his wife Lynette loved to come to visit aunt Libby and family. He was a jovial person, who enjoyed a good time and was always ready to help someone in need. Our heartfelt sympathy, thoughts and prayers are with his wife Lynette, family and friends. You will be missed Shayne.

