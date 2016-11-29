Waltham HELEN PERRY 819-689-2652

On Saturday evening, the annual Firefighters and Municipal Council Appreciation Dinner took place. Fire Chief Larry Perry welcomed everyone. The evening was complete with speeches from Mayor David Rochon, firefighter Michelle Vanasse and chief Larry Perry. Everyone enjoyed a tasty roast beef dinner with all the trimmings.

