Waltham HELEN PERRY 819-689-2652

On Thursday we experienced our first cold snap of the year. I believe that we are going to have an old fashioned Christmas, as they are also predicting snow in the days ahead.

We were saddened to hear the passing of Rita Hernberger of Fort Coulonge. She was the beloved wife of Larry, the owner of Mount Chili ski hill. Our thoughts and prayers are with Larry, Rick, Tomas, grandchildren, family and friends at this sad time.

This article is available only to subscribers to THE EQUITY (home delivery or online) who have registered for the News Alerts Service.

If you have already registered for THE EQUITY’s News Alerts Service, please log in here.

If you wish to register for the News Alerts Service, you may register below. (For online subscribers please use the same email address used for your online subscription.)

Existing Users Log In Email Password Remember Me