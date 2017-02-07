Waltham HELEN PERRY 819-689-2652

On Wednesday mornings, several retirees gather in Charlie Ethier’s garage for their weekly coffee club. The men really enjoy getting together to socialize and to share great stories and to get caught up on each others’ weekly news.

Lisette Dumouchel-Carroll’s sisters Yvette Strutt of Shawville, Lucille Dumouchel and Carole and husband Serge Lachapelle of Montreal, visited Lisette and husband Brian this past weekend. They also spent time with their family in Fort Coulonge.

