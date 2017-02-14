Waltham: HELEN PERRY 819-689-2652

We were very lucky last Tuesday and Wednesday that we did not get all that freezing rain that had been predicted. We received some, but not enough to cause havoc or power outages.

On Thursday, the birthday club met at the Waltham Station. Those celebrating in the month of February were; Lysanne Bechamp, Gail Perry and Betty Grieve. Everyone enjoyed a tasty lunch and birthday cake.

It appears that we are all on deer watch again this year.

