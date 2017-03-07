Waltham HELEN PERRY 819-689-2652

We were saddened to hear of the passing of Donald Retty of Sheenboro. He was the dearly loved husband of Angelina ( Angie). Our heartfelt, sympathy, thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends at this sad time.

We were saddened to hear of the passing of Jean Brennan (nee Spence) of Ottawa and formerly of Allumette Island.

