Waltham HELEN PERRY 819-689-2652

Get well wishes are extended to Laurina Dempsey who had the misfortune of falling last week and breaking her leg. We hope that you are on the mend real soon Laurina.

We were saddened to hear of our neighbour Ella Bayne’s brother Michel Lacroix’s passing of Mississauga, Ont. Our heartfelt sympathy, thoughts and prayers are with his wife Cathy and family and friends at this sad time.

This article is available only to subscribers to THE EQUITY (home delivery or online) who have registered for the News Alerts Service.

If you have already registered for THE EQUITY’s News Alerts Service, please log in here.

If you wish to register for the News Alerts Service, you may register below. (For online subscribers please use the same email address used for your online subscription.)

Existing Users Log In Email Password Remember Me