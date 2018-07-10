Waltham HELEN PERRY 819-689-2652

I sure hope that everyone survived last week’s heat wave. They are calling for warm temperatures again this week.

Our heartfelt sympathy, thoughts and prayers are with Rex Rehel and family in the recent passing of his brother Floyd Rehel of Ajax, Ont.

Congratulations and best wishes are extended to Erin Allard and Lance Godin who were married at St. Alphonsus Church on Saturday. Fr. Tim Moyle officiated the sacrament. The dinner and reception was held at the Upper Pontiac Sports Complex. May you share many more years of God’s richest blessings of love, peace and joy.

Our heartfelt sympathy, thoughts and prayers are with the Langton family of Ottawa in the recent passing of Frances Langton (nee Michaud). She was the beloved wife of the late Harold Langton and she was born and raised in Chichester.

Several residents of Waltham and the surrounding areas are taking advantage of this beautiful summer weather and enjoying canoeing and rafting down the Black River. Apparently it is quite an enjoyable experience.

Special anniversary wishes and love are extended to my sister Joyce and husband Jim Quenneville of Cornwall, who are celebrating their 51 wedding anniversary on July 15. May you share many more years of God’s richest blessings of health and happiness.

Carolyn and Gerard Pharand are celebrating their 51 wedding anniversary on July 15. May you be blessed with many more years of God’s richest blessings.

