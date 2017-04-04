Waltham HELEN PERRY 819-689-2652

On Thursday evening, I attended the Pembroke Kiwanis Music Festival of Stars at Festival Hall in Pembroke, Ont. Wow, there is so much talent in singing, music and dancing in the Ottawa Valley.

Congratulations to our dear granddaughter Bella and to all of those who received awards, trophies and bursaries. You deserve it for all your hard work and perseverance to strive and reach for the stars. You made us proud.

