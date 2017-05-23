Waltham HELEN PERRY 819-689-2652

On Tuesday morning, we met our dear friends Lynda (Demers) & Don Kuliasa of North Battleford Sask. at the Waltham Station for breakfast. Linda was formerly from Waltham. It was so nice to see them and get caught up on our families’ news.

On Thursday, the Birthday Club met at the Waltham Station. Yours truly was the birthday girl this month.

