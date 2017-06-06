Waltham HELEN PERRY 819-689-2652

Our heartfelt sympathy, thoughts and prayers are with the Schryer family and friends of Chapeau, in the recent passing of Laurette Schryer (nee Martel). She was the beloved wife of the late Jacques Schryer.

Cathy Dempsey-Soucie of Waltham and Jason Rochon of Iqaluit celebrated their birthdays on June 6th. We hope that you both enjoyed your special day.

Nicole Pilon is celebrating a birthday on June 9th. We hope that you also have a lovely day Nicole.

Warm anniversary wishes are extended to Mary & Allan Pilon of Pembroke, who are celebrating their 45th wedding anniversary on June 9. May the coming year be filled with God’s richest blessings.

This article is available only to subscribers to THE EQUITY (home delivery or online) who have registered for the News Alerts Service.

If you have already registered for THE EQUITY’s News Alerts Service, please log in here.

If you wish to register for the News Alerts Service, you may register below. (For online subscribers please use the same email address used for your online subscription.)

Existing Users Log In Email Password Remember Me