Waltham HELEN PERRY 819-689-2652

On Wednesday the sun was finally out. They are predicting beautiful weather from now on. We badly needed fair weather for the growth of the gardens and flowers.

We were saddened to hear of the passing of Jenny Laycock (nee Lafrance) of Davidson, Que. She was the beloved wife of Mike Laycock. Our heartfelt sympathy, thoughts and prayers are with Mike, daughter Daphne, son Tim (Tamas) and granddaughter Danyka at this time.

