Waltham HELEN PERRY 819-689-2652

On Saturday afternoon, a lovely bridal shower was held in honour of Emma Romain at the Waltham Town Hall. Family and friends gathered to shower Emma with love and best wishes. Emma received beautiful and practical gifts, for which she expressed her appreciation. A tasty lunch was served. Emma and Aime Allard will wed in September.

On Saturday evening, a well attended stag and doe was held in honour of Emma Romain and Aime Allard.

