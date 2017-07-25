Waltham HELEN PERRY 819-689-2652

Get well wishes and prayers are with Grace Allard who is in the hospital.

A cheery hello is extended to Susan Ethier who underwent surgery this past week.

We were saddened to hear of the passing of Jerry Harrington of North Carolina, formerly from Pembroke, Ont. He was the dear husband of my cousin, Mary (nee Gagnon) and the dearly loved father of Shaughn and Beth. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family at this sad time.

This article is available only to subscribers to THE EQUITY (home delivery or online) who have registered for the News Alerts Service.

If you have already registered for THE EQUITY’s News Alerts Service, please log in here.

If you wish to register for the News Alerts Service, you may register below. (For online subscribers please use the same email address used for your online subscription.)

Existing Users Log In Email Password Remember Me