Waltham HELEN PERRY 819-689-2652

Congratulations is extended to Carley (Campbell) and Rod Sinclair, of Pembroke, on the birth of their baby boy Cameron Joseph. He is a new playmate for big sisters Gwendolyn and Rachel.

On Saturday, the Gagnon family of Waltham held a family reunion at Georgette (Gagnon) Beaubien’s. The afternoon was spent socializing, playing games and reminiscing. Everyone enjoyed good food and drinks.

