Waltham HELEN PERRY 819-689-2652

Congratulations to Holly Godin and Dan Chartrand on the birth of their beautiful daughter Ivy Rae.

Get well wishes, thoughts and prayers are with Lisette Dumouchel-Carroll who had the misfortune of falling and breaking her hip and ankle. We hope that you are on the mend real soon Lisette.

Charlie Ethier is celebrating a birthday Sept. 21. All the best is wished to you Charlie.

Connie and Charlie Andrews are celebrating their anniversary on Sept. 25. All the best is wished to you both in the coming year.

