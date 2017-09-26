Waltham HELEN PERRY 819-689-2652

Last Tuesday, around 1:00 p.m., the Upper Pontiac lost phone and internet service. Apparently, a logging truck with a high load accidentally cut some low hanging cables. The services were restored around 10 p.m. that night.

It was very worrisome because without phone service no one could reach 911 by way of regular land phone lines and many areas in Pontiac do not have cell phone services. Fire departments were on standby at the fire halls in case of an emergency.

This article is available only to subscribers to THE EQUITY (home delivery or online) who have registered for the News Alerts Service. If you have already registered for THE EQUITY’s News Alerts Service, please log in here. If you wish to register for the News Alerts Service, you may register below. (For online subscribers please use the same email address used for your online subscription.)

Existing Users Log In Email Password Remember Me