Waltham HELEN PERRY 819-689-2652

Congratulations and best wishes are extended to Emma Romain and Aime Allard, who were married on Saturday at St. Alphonsus Church in Chapeau. Fr. Tim Moyle officiated the sacrament. The dinner and the reception were held at Northfork.

If you are feeling that the seasons are a little confused, the summer was cool and oh so wet, the fall has been remarkably hot and humid, and who knows what this winter will be like? It seems that the animals are also confused. One morning last week, Larry was up making his coffee and he noticed two little gray rabbits on our neighbour’s front lawn. Now just a minute, “Easter Bunnies”, that can’t be right, we are just getting ready for Thanksgiving and Halloween. He called to me, to come and have a look. They were so cute, but by the time I went to get the camera they were gone.

