Waltham HELEN PERRY 819-689-2652

The Waltham Council has posted the results of the election nominations. The mayor and all council seats were declared by acclamation as there were no challenges to any of the posted council seats. However, for the first time in Pontiac County, the position of county warden will be on the municipal ballet. The advance poll in Waltham will be on Oct. 29 and election day is Nov. 5.

This article is available only to subscribers to THE EQUITY (home delivery or online) who have registered for the News Alerts Service. If you have already registered for THE EQUITY’s News Alerts Service, please log in here. If you wish to register for the News Alerts Service, you may register below. (For online subscribers please use the same email address used for your online subscription.)

Existing Users Log In Email Password Remember Me